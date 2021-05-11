AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. 10,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,161. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

