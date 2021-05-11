AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $269.32. 36,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,564. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $168.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.