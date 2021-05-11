AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 250.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $218.71. 317,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $591.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.35.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.