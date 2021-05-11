AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.98. 17,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,177. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

