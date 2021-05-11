AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,988. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.53 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

