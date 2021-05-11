AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $10.22 on Tuesday, reaching $381.18. 29,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,859. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

