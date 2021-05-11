AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 229.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,956. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

