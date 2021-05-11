AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. 9,233 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

