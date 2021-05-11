AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $411.39. 2,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,440. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

