AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $4.98 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. PayPal comprises 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.83. 420,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

