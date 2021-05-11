AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

ENTG traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $107.83. 32,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

