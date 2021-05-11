AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 204,084 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

