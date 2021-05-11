AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 5,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,258. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

