AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,421 shares of company stock worth $40,354,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,419. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

