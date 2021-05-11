AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. 2,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $89.13.

