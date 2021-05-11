AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 16,192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 65,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

