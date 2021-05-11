AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 217,614 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $49,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 137,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,484. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.