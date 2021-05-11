AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,178 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 222,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

