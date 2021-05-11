Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.15

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 149756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.71.

ALS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$789.37 million and a PE ratio of -28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.23.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.