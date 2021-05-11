Aluna.Social Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $395,633.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00777159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.98 or 0.09094018 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (CRYPTO:ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,245 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

