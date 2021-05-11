Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $56,259,790.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMZN stock traded up $33.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,223.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,356. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,203.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

