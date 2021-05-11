Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $56,259,790.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AMZN stock traded up $33.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,223.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,356. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,203.50.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
