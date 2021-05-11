Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $115.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.22 billion to $116.44 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $88.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $486.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,280.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,203.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

