Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

