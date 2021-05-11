Ambrosus (AMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.89 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $2.89 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 719,175,501 coins and its circulating supply is 181,012,907 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

