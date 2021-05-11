Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Ian Wilson Sells 195,200 Shares

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 4,750,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

