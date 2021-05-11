AMEPAY Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

