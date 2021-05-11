American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) traded down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. 3,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 129,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get American Public Education alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.