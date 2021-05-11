Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$138,200.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,250 shares in the company, valued at C$1,108,709.50.

Steven Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$150,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Steven Dean sold 9,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steven Dean sold 700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$108,000.00.

TSE:ARG traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,614. The stock has a market cap of C$288.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.61.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.