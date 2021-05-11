AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.01. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.