AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.480-4.560 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.12. 10,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,125. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.