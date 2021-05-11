Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 98,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,137. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

