AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.01 million.

OTCMKTS:POWW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,282. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

