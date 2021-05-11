Amphenol (APH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.50 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of APH opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Get Amphenol Co alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amphenol by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.