Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $96.98 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.