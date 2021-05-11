Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.69. CDK Global also posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $4,489,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 894.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 80,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,622. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

