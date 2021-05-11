Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.26. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,783,000 after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 3,609,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,627. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

