Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.64. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 307.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

FND stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,974. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

