Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report sales of $924.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.40 million and the highest is $935.79 million. Genpact posted sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

