Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.