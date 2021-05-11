Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.33.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

