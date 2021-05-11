Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce $35.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $26.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $150.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $160.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

