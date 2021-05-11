Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.47). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,337 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.