Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Purple Innovation also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $44,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.