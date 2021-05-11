Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $45.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.51 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $189.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $193.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $243.05 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Safehold stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.