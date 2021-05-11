Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 1,489,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 65.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

