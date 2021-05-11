Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.15. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

ZTS stock opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

