Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

