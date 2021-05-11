Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report $94.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $388.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $409.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $531.83 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cactus stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

