Analysts Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.55 Million

Analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post $303.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $186.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMX opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

