Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $9.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gavea Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 31.4% in the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.0% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,381.42. 704,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,599.69. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $746.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

